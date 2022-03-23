AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) : Investors Should Not Dump ANPC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.29 million AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at $0.05 or 10.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.05M. ANPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1342.86% off its 52-week high of $7.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 26.53% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.50K.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 10.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.25%, with the 5-day performance at 13.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -34.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.70% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $600k.

The 2022 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.90%.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 27.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.24% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares while 1.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.71%. There are 1.35% institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ANPC shares worth $0.38 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 23413.0 shares worth $75858.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4794.0 shares estimated at $12176.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.