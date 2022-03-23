Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.35 million Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.13M. ALPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -426.61% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -6.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.23%, with the 5-day performance at -14.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -43.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.00%.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares while 5.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.80%. There are 5.66% institutions holding the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million ALPP shares worth $1.64 million.

AE Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.