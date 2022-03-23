Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.01% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.93 changing hands around $0.46 or 4.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.32B. ASTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.42% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 32.94% up since then. When we look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 694.60K.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Instantly ASTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.04 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.11%, with the 5-day performance at 10.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) is 30.05% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASTL’s forecast low is $18.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Algoma Steel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 56.70%.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.40% of Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares while 50.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.74%. There are 50.54% institutions holding the Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Credit, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 13.99 million ASTL shares worth $151.28 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.11% or 6.08 million shares worth $65.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 55671.0 shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.