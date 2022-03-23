Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU): Don’t Ditch AXU Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.22 or -10.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $348.03M. AXU’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.53% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 25.97% up since then. When we look at Alexco Resource Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 862.35K.

Analysts gave the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AXU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Instantly AXU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.07 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -10.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is 21.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXU’s forecast low is $2.36 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alexco Resource Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.04% over the past 6 months, a 333.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alexco Resource Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,630.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Alexco Resource Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $622.25k and $522.39k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,961.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,353.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Alexco Resource Corp. earnings to decrease by -341.50%.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares while 31.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.99%. There are 31.88% institutions holding the Alexco Resource Corp. stock share, with Jupiter Asset Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 8.62 million AXU shares worth $12.94 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 8.12 million shares worth $12.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 7.35 million shares estimated at $11.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 5.69 million shares worth around $9.5 million.