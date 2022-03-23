Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -51.47% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $165.05 changed hands at -$1.39 or -0.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.94B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.8% off its 52-week high of $212.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $129.71, which suggests the last value was 21.41% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 168.18 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 15.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -4.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $202.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $150.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.68% over the past 6 months, a 363.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc. will rise 85.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 345.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $886.94 million and $1.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to increase by 92.40%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.97% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 61.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.26%. There are 61.06% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.18% of the shares, roughly 22.95 million ABNB shares worth $3.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.88% or 18.1 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 9.36 million shares estimated at $1.56 billion under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $1.46 billion.