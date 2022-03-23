AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.94 million AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.09 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.81B. AGNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.93% off its 52-week high of $18.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.17, which suggests the last value was 7.03% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

Analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AGNC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.32 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is -1.86% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGNC’s forecast low is $13.75 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.04% for it to hit the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.67% over the past 6 months, a -25.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp. will fall -14.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330.39 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $320.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for AGNC Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 286.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.81% per year.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 10.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 10.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 49.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.61%. There are 49.40% institutions holding the AGNC Investment Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.08% of the shares, roughly 47.42 million AGNC shares worth $713.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 40.35 million shares worth $606.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 14.89 million shares estimated at $224.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 13.26 million shares worth around $199.47 million.