Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.10 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. ZETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.6% off its 52-week high of $13.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the last value was 47.82% up since then. When we look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 704.29K.

Analysts gave the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZETA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.48 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.95%, with the 5-day performance at -3.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -12.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZETA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.30% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $122.11 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $120.53 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -673.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.68% per year.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.23% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares while 34.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.69%. There are 34.22% institutions holding the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock share, with GPI Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.68% of the shares, roughly 20.24 million ZETA shares worth $118.59 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 6.0 million shares worth $35.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $21.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $3.86 million.