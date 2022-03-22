Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 6.25 million Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at -$0.14 or -14.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.34M. YSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1634.94% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 27.71% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0650 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.26%, with the 5-day performance at 35.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -44.47% down.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yatsen Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.26% over the past 6 months, a 29.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yatsen Holding Limited will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.46 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yatsen Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $219.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 45.80%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.20% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 37.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.41%. There are 37.91% institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 40.45 million YSG shares worth $86.97 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.75% or 16.78 million shares worth $36.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $4.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $5.72 million.