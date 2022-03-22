Will SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 14.1 million SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at $0.14 or 25.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.76M. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.54% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 42.03% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6915 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 25.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.59%, with the 5-day performance at 15.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 15.25% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.86% for it to hit the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.30%. The 2022 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd. earnings to increase by 36.50%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.85% of SuperCom Ltd. shares while 9.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.47%. There are 9.99% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd. stock share, with Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million SPCB shares worth $62215.0.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $59221.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 8931.0 shares estimated at $4956.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.