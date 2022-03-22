Will Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $208.27M. GORO’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.67% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 36.97% up since then. When we look at Gold Resource Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GORO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Resource Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.46 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.49%, with the 5-day performance at 9.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is 32.42% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GORO’s forecast low is $5.75 with $5.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -141.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Resource Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.77% over the past 6 months, a -27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Gold Resource Corporation earnings to increase by 217.20%.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 1.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Gold Resource Corporation shares while 31.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.11%. There are 31.71% institutions holding the Gold Resource Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million GORO shares worth $6.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 3.31 million shares worth $5.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $5.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $3.32 million.