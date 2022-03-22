Why To Invest In AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.43 changed hands at $0.21 or 4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $829.81M. LIDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.6% off its 52-week high of $12.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 52.3% up since then. When we look at AEye Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.28K.

Analysts gave the AEye Inc. (LIDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIDR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AEye Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.19%, with the 5-day performance at 21.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 68.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIDR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -157.83% for it to hit the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AEye Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for AEye Inc. earnings to increase by 7.30%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.73% of AEye Inc. shares while 31.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.11%. There are 31.27% institutions holding the AEye Inc. stock share, with KPCB XVI Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 47.40% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million LIDR shares worth $75.84 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.63% or 6.91 million shares worth $37.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $3.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.55 million.