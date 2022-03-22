Why Should You Invest In Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.23 changing hands around $0.47 or 2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.69B. CLVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.36% off its 52-week high of $34.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.71, which suggests the last value was 27.85% up since then. When we look at Clarivate Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Analysts gave the Clarivate Plc (CLVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarivate Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.18 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.99%, with the 5-day performance at 11.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -1.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLVT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarivate Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.33% over the past 6 months, a 20.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarivate Plc will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $525.19 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clarivate Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $692.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clarivate Plc earnings to increase by 39.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.95% per year.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.75% of Clarivate Plc shares while 90.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.72%. There are 90.32% institutions holding the Clarivate Plc stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.24% of the shares, roughly 116.67 million CLVT shares worth $2.74 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 44.09 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. With 17.31 million shares estimated at $379.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $248.95 million.