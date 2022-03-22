Why EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022 – Marketing Sentinel
Why EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.37 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.54 changed hands at -$0.61 or -14.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. EQRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.56% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 25.71% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.46 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -14.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.09%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 10.62% up.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.35% of EQRx Inc. shares while 51.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.92%. There are 51.80% institutions holding the EQRx Inc. stock share, with SB Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million EQRX shares worth $294.46 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $269.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $14.36 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $7.8 million.

