What Is The Performance Outlook For Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.03 or -10.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.42M. UK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1089.29% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 483.54K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3250 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -10.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.00%, with the 5-day performance at 22.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -45.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 26.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.34% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 3.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.07%. There are 3.73% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million UK shares worth $2.0 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 47079.0 shares estimated at $46966.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.