WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.2 million WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.45B. WE’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.38% off its 52-week high of $14.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 28.34% up since then. When we look at WeWork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.73 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.98%, with the 5-day performance at 29.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -5.56% down.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for WeWork Inc. earnings to increase by 4.10%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of WeWork Inc. shares while 66.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.23%. There are 66.69% institutions holding the WeWork Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million WE shares worth $87.24 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 7.24 million shares worth $72.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $29.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.63 million.