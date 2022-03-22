Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $343.26M. WPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -433.53% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 21.76% up since then. When we look at Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPRT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.27%, with the 5-day performance at 24.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 6.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPRT’s forecast low is $2.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -488.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.69% over the past 6 months, a -275.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 257.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.87% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 29.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.74%. There are 29.73% institutions holding the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million WPRT shares worth $12.61 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 3.72 million shares worth $12.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $5.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.64 million.