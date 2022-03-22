VTEX (NYSE: VTEX): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.15 changing hands around $0.29 or 4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29B. VTEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -366.57% off its 52-week high of $33.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.02, which suggests the last value was 15.8% up since then. When we look at VTEX’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.17K.

Analysts gave the VTEX (VTEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VTEX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VTEX’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.54 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.01%, with the 5-day performance at 13.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is -13.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTEX’s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -179.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.87% for it to hit the projected low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VTEX share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.28% over the past 6 months, a -19.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that VTEX’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $33.86 million.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.84% of VTEX shares while 60.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 131.93%.