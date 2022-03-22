Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.57 changing hands around $0.53 or 4.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.84B. VRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.23% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was 29.33% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Analysts gave the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.78 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.78%, with the 5-day performance at 17.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is -36.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.35% over the past 6 months, a 7.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will fall -18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 142.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 131.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.10% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 05 and April 11. The 0.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 88.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.58%. There are 88.43% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.94% of the shares, roughly 59.88 million VRT shares worth $1.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 24.76 million shares worth $596.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. With 7.97 million shares estimated at $192.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $185.74 million.