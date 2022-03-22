Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.03 changed hands at -$0.38 or -1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.51B. VET’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.79% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.51, which suggests the last value was 73.8% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.59 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.06%, with the 5-day performance at 5.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 22.27% up.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 193.69% over the past 6 months, a 37.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 38.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $392.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $358.36 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 172.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.91% per year.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 25.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.60%. There are 25.00% institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 4.77 million VET shares worth $47.25 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 3.06 million shares worth $30.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $13.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $13.88 million.