Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $233.08M. VSTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.19% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 18.11% up since then. When we look at Verastem Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.05%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 1.60% up.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verastem Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.80% over the past 6 months, a 13.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verastem Inc. will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $506k and $1.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -90.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Verastem Inc. earnings to increase by 77.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.74% per year.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Verastem Inc. shares while 67.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.08%. There are 67.44% institutions holding the Verastem Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.80% of the shares, roughly 21.49 million VSTM shares worth $44.06 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 17.06 million shares worth $34.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $12.09 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $15.04 million.