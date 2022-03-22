Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.96 changed hands at $0.98 or 12.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.62B. VCSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.77% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.40, which suggests the last value was 39.73% up since then. When we look at Vacasa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 769.73K.

Analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VCSA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vacasa Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.34 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 12.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.69%, with the 5-day performance at 57.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 14.14% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCSA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vacasa Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.85% over the past 6 months, a -416.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.21 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vacasa Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $202.03 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Vacasa Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.00%.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Vacasa Inc. shares while 6.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.20%. There are 6.20% institutions holding the Vacasa Inc. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million VCSA shares worth $23.65 million.

683 Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 1.93 million shares worth $19.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $12.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $5.06 million.