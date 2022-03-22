Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.64 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $427.61M. UROY’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.23% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 51.51% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 655.67K.

Analysts gave the Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UROY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.95 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.12%, with the 5-day performance at 13.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 46.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.32, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UROY’s forecast low is $3.92 with $4.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Royalty Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.90% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.42% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares while 14.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.05%. There are 14.54% institutions holding the Uranium Royalty Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million UROY shares worth $9.33 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 1.22 million shares worth $4.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 3.92 million shares estimated at $11.3 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $15.56 million.