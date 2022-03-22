United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 4.2 million United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.39. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $41.81 changing hands around $0.96 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.97B. UALâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -46.71% off its 52-week high of $61.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.54, which suggests the last value was 26.96% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.72 million.

Analysts gave the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended UAL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.03.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.39 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 2.36% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.69%, with the 5-day performance at 16.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -15.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UALâ€™s forecast low is $35.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -86.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.29% for it to hit the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -9.76% over the past 6 months, a 93.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc. will rise 46.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.6 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $10.28 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.27 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 132.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 75.90%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares while 58.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.75%. There are 58.54% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 33.85 million UAL shares worth $1.48 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 25.38 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.55 million shares estimated at $549.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 9.2 million shares worth around $402.61 million.