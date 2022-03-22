Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $163.66 changing hands around $6.22 or 3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.90B. TWLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.16% off its 52-week high of $412.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $123.05, which suggests the last value was 24.81% up since then. When we look at Twilio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 164.14 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.21%, with the 5-day performance at 25.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -7.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twilio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.40% over the past 6 months, a -108.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twilio Inc. will fall -650.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -220.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $767.07 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Twilio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $802.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $548.09 million and $532.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Twilio Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.50% per year.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Twilio Inc. shares while 84.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.38%. There are 84.93% institutions holding the Twilio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.12% of the shares, roughly 10.31 million TWLO shares worth $3.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.09% or 10.26 million shares worth $3.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $1.51 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $716.31 million.