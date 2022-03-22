TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $13.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.57 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.49B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.35% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.55, which suggests the last value was 26.68% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FTI as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.83 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.22%, with the 5-day performance at 3.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 14.18% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $7.57 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.69% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.73 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to increase by 102.40%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.39%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 44.58 million FTI shares worth $335.67 million.

Bpifrance SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 24.69 million shares worth $185.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. With 21.99 million shares estimated at $165.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 17.34 million shares worth around $130.57 million.