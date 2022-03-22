Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.91 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.74B. TPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.02% off its 52-week high of $49.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.70, which suggests the last value was 16.38% up since then. When we look at Tapestry Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.13 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.70%, with the 5-day performance at 12.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is -4.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tapestry Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.34% over the past 6 months, a 22.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tapestry Inc. will rise 1.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.99 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Tapestry Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.44 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Tapestry Inc. earnings to increase by 211.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 1.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Tapestry Inc. shares while 92.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.71%. There are 92.49% institutions holding the Tapestry Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 31.9 million TPR shares worth $1.3 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.04% or 29.14 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.07 million shares estimated at $408.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $317.47 million.