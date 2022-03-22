Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.49 changed hands at -$2.09 or -5.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.02B. SG’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.81% off its 52-week high of $56.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.18, which suggests the last value was 36.76% up since then. When we look at Sweetgreen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sweetgreen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.10 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -5.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.66%, with the 5-day performance at 1.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 29.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SG’s forecast low is $35.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sweetgreen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sweetgreen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $101.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sweetgreen Inc. earnings to decrease by -317.70%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.63% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares while 70.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.65%.