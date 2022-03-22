Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.62 changed hands at -$0.55 or -7.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -546.68% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 12.39% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RXRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.47 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -7.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.35%, with the 5-day performance at 7.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -37.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RXRX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -443.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.10% per year.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 84.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.30%. There are 84.84% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 22.12 million RXRX shares worth $378.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 6.76 million shares worth $115.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $60.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $37.99 million.