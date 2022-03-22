Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Embraer S.A.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.36 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.20B. ERJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.96% off its 52-week high of $19.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 27.1% up since then. When we look at Embraer S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.64 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.59%, with the 5-day performance at 19.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is -17.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embraer S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.32% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Embraer S.A. will rise 257.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.47 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Embraer S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $876.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.84 billion and $784.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Embraer S.A. earnings to increase by 92.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.08% per year.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares while 37.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.69%. There are 37.69% institutions holding the Embraer S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 21.05 million ERJ shares worth $357.91 million.

American Century Companies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 4.43 million shares worth $75.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and American Century Emerging Markets. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $45.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Emerging Markets held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $39.41 million.