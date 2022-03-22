Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Absci Corporation

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.03 changed hands at -$1.31 or -15.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $691.82M. ABSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -348.51% off its 52-week high of $31.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.63, which suggests the last value was 19.91% up since then. When we look at Absci Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Absci Corporation (ABSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ABSI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Absci Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.25 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -15.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.33%, with the 5-day performance at -6.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) is -18.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABSI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -312.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.9 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Absci Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.09% of Absci Corporation shares while 38.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.75%. There are 38.76% institutions holding the Absci Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 9.5 million ABSI shares worth $110.47 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 8.03 million shares worth $93.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $23.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $9.71 million.