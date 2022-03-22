Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.5 million Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $10.64 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. SFIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -550.38% off its 52-week high of $69.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 17.76% up since then. When we look at Stitch Fix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.32 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.76%, with the 5-day performance at 15.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -19.15% down.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stitch Fix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.75% over the past 6 months, a -1,625.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stitch Fix Inc. will fall -45.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -105.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $515.12 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Stitch Fix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $563.7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Stitch Fix Inc. earnings to increase by 69.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.80% per year.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.97% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares while 94.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.93%. There are 94.04% institutions holding the Stitch Fix Inc. stock share, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 11.09 million SFIX shares worth $209.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 7.48 million shares worth $141.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $93.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $37.19 million.