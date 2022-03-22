Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -87.67 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.03 changing hands around $1.3 or 3.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.11B. SKX’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.17% off its 52-week high of $55.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.50, which suggests the last value was 18.35% up since then. When we look at Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SKX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) trade information

Instantly SKX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.42 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.46%, with the 5-day performance at 10.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is -16.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKX’s forecast low is $50.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.38% over the past 6 months, a 8.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. earnings to increase by 784.70%.

SKX Dividends

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares while 95.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.45%. There are 95.03% institutions holding the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 20.23 million SKX shares worth $852.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 12.47 million shares worth $525.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.85 million shares estimated at $362.64 million under it, the former controlled 5.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $160.65 million.