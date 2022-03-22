Should You Invest In Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 5.41 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.50 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.55% off its 52-week high of $14.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 34.36% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.84 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.66%, with the 5-day performance at 29.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 8.91% up.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.48% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 25.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.75%. There are 25.13% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 46.04 million JOBY shares worth $463.17 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 10.0 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $34.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $21.6 million.