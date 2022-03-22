Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.18 million Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.96 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.36B. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.44% off its 52-week high of $37.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.19, which suggests the last value was 46.61% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.74 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.74%, with the 5-day performance at 22.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 57.95% up.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.19% over the past 6 months, a 63.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.51 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $73.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.75 million and $45.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.68% per year.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares while 108.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.11%. There are 108.67% institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.08% of the shares, roughly 19.88 million SHLS shares worth $483.05 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.88% or 11.33 million shares worth $275.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $114.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $112.4 million.