SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.29 million SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.46 changed hands at $0.26 or 3.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.51B. SES’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.75% off its 52-week high of $11.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 42.36% up since then. When we look at SES AI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 746.61K.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.80 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.03%, with the 5-day performance at 25.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 47.43% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SES’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.86% for it to hit the projected low.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of SES AI Corporation shares while 19.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.21%. There are 19.18% institutions holding the SES AI Corporation stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million SES shares worth $22.35 million.

Diameter Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 1.61 million shares worth $16.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $1.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million.

