Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 6.2 million Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.18 or 28.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.82M. SCPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2332.93% off its 52-week high of $19.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 30.49% up since then. When we look at Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.26K.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Instantly SCPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 28.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.82%, with the 5-day performance at 17.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) is -1.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Scopus BioPharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -338.30%.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.06% of Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares while 15.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.72%. There are 15.85% institutions holding the Scopus BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million SCPS shares worth $3.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 70866.0 shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 65951.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.