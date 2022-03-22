Risk Capital Investors Should Consider LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX).

In the last trading session, 1.02 million LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at -$0.34 or -10.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $291.89M. LVOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.66% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 16.11% up since then. When we look at LiveVox Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.10K.

Analysts gave the LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LVOX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LiveVox Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) trade information

Instantly LVOX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -10.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.14%, with the 5-day performance at 8.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) is -40.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LVOX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -202.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.79% for it to hit the projected low.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LiveVox Holding Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.85% over the past 6 months, a 71.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.86 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LiveVox Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $33.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for LiveVox Holding Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.30%.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.85% of LiveVox Holding Inc. shares while 86.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.60%. There are 86.18% institutions holding the LiveVox Holding Inc. stock share, with Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 68.25% of the shares, roughly 67.05 million LVOX shares worth $345.32 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 4.01 million shares worth $20.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $16.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.15 million.