Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.74M. REVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -637.91% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.00%, with the 5-day performance at 50.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -5.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REVB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -684.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -684.31% for it to hit the projected low.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.25% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares while 38.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.69%. There are 38.71% institutions holding the Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million REVB shares worth $8.58 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd. With 29221.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 3382.0 shares worth around $34496.0.