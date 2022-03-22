ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.30. With the company’s per share price at $6.84 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.60M. SOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.94% off its 52-week high of $14.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.53, which suggests the last value was 33.77% up since then. When we look at ReneSola Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.09 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.77%, with the 5-day performance at 23.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 20.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOL’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.2% for it to hit the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReneSola Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.79% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReneSola Ltd will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.42 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ReneSola Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.81 million and $22.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.30%. The 2022 estimates are for ReneSola Ltd earnings to increase by 125.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ReneSola Ltd shares while 37.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.29%. There are 37.29% institutions holding the ReneSola Ltd stock share, with Shah Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.64% of the shares, roughly 11.6 million SOL shares worth $69.16 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 7.45 million shares worth $48.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 3.86 million shares estimated at $26.65 million under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 4.66% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $22.43 million.