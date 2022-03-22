Reed’s Inc. (REED) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.02 or 7.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.21M. REED’s last price was a discount, traded about -479.31% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Reed’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 639.33K.

Analysts gave the Reed’s Inc. (REED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reed’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) trade information

Instantly REED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3144 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 7.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.65%, with the 5-day performance at 5.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is 2.39% up.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reed’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.79% over the past 6 months, a 5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Reed’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $13.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.68 million and $10.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Reed’s Inc. earnings to increase by 63.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

REED Dividends

Reed’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.22% of Reed’s Inc. shares while 31.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.23%. There are 31.41% institutions holding the Reed’s Inc. stock share, with Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million REED shares worth $2.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.95% or 3.7 million shares worth $1.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $0.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $0.4 million.