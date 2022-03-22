Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at -$0.15 or -7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.94M. RCAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -282.56% off its 52-week high of $7.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 25.13% up since then. When we look at Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Instantly RCAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.43 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.25%, with the 5-day performance at -28.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) is -5.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCAT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -310.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -310.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 282.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $9.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 420.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Red Cat Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -379.60%.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 08.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.18% of Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares while 10.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.18%. There are 10.69% institutions holding the Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million RCAT shares worth $2.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 1.15 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $1.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.62 million.