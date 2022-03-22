Performance Report And Forecasts For NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL)

In the last trading session, 2.53 million NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at $0.35 or 20.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.46M. NXGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.21% off its 52-week high of $4.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 19.9% up since then. When we look at NEXGEL Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.61K.

Analysts gave the NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXGL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) trade information

Instantly NXGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6800 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 20.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.07%, with the 5-day performance at 19.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) is 8.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXGL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -191.26% for it to hit the projected low.

NXGL Dividends

NEXGEL Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.38% of NEXGEL Inc. shares while 2.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.10%. There are 2.28% institutions holding the NEXGEL Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 61412.0 NXGL shares worth $0.16 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 28570.0 shares worth $74567.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 2970.0 shares estimated at $7751.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1273.0 shares worth around $3322.0.