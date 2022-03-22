Performance Report And Forecasts For Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.76M. MTCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1433.96% off its 52-week high of $8.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 26.42% up since then. When we look at Metacrine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MTCR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metacrine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5529 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.39%, with the 5-day performance at 16.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 14.69% up.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Metacrine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.39% over the past 6 months, a 36.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Metacrine Inc. will rise 45.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Metacrine Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.84% of Metacrine Inc. shares while 29.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.18%. There are 29.37% institutions holding the Metacrine Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million MTCR shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 38068.0 shares worth around $50249.0.