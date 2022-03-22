Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.92 million Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.54 changed hands at -$0.12 or -3.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.31B. PSFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -374.29% off its 52-week high of $16.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 26.84% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.67 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.46%, with the 5-day performance at 29.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 4.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $357.37 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Paysafe Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $362.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to increase by 84.90%.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.92% of Paysafe Limited shares while 45.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.23%. There are 45.97% institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 84.34% of the shares, roughly 123.73 million PSFE shares worth $483.77 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 40.73% or 59.76 million shares worth $233.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Russell Midcap ETF. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $7.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell Midcap ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $7.38 million.