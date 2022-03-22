Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.62M. ORPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -9158.33% off its 52-week high of $77.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at Orphazyme A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ORPH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orphazyme A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Instantly ORPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.95%, with the 5-day performance at 37.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is -61.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.72, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORPH’s forecast low is $0.45 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orphazyme A/S share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.53% over the past 6 months, a 84.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Orphazyme A/S earnings to decrease by -32.30%.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Orphazyme A/S shares while 2.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.95%. There are 2.95% institutions holding the Orphazyme A/S stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million ORPH shares worth $0.99 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 21566.0 shares worth around $83891.0.