ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -647.25% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.55 changed hands at -$2.13 or -31.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $257.25M. ORIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -496.48% off its 52-week high of $27.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.83, which suggests the last value was -28.13% down since then. When we look at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.50K.

Analysts gave the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ORIC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Instantly ORIC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.19 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -31.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.56%, with the 5-day performance at 6.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is -20.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ORIC’s forecast low is $7.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -647.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.85% for it to hit the projected low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.78% over the past 6 months, a -42.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -244.10%.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 93.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.53%. There are 93.60% institutions holding the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 5.9 million ORIC shares worth $123.32 million.

Column Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.11% or 4.77 million shares worth $99.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $15.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $19.08 million.