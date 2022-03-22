OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.28 million OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at $0.1 or 4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.15M. OPTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.35% off its 52-week high of $3.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 40.65% up since then. When we look at OptiNose Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 390.84K.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Instantly OPTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.85%, with the 5-day performance at 20.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is -13.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OptiNose Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.89% over the past 6 months, a 46.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OptiNose Inc. will rise 39.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OptiNose Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $18.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.35 million and $11.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for OptiNose Inc. earnings to increase by 30.00%.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.44% of OptiNose Inc. shares while 73.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.49%. There are 73.94% institutions holding the OptiNose Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.55% of the shares, roughly 11.96 million OPTN shares worth $19.38 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 3.84 million shares worth $6.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $6.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $1.86 million.