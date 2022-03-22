OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.5 million OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.87M. OP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1704.48% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 41.79% up since then. When we look at OceanPal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7480 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.20%, with the 5-day performance at -4.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 33.18% up.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of OceanPal Inc. shares while 13.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.00%. There are 13.00% institutions holding the OceanPal Inc. stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million OP shares worth $0.29 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 14267.0 shares estimated at $74473.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 6681.0 shares worth around $34874.0.