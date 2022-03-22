Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 5.36% Incline

In the last trading session, 3.4 million Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.15 or 5.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.37M. NINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.58% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 73.22% up since then. When we look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NINE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.37 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 195.00%, with the 5-day performance at -6.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is 168.18% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NINE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -103.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nine Energy Service Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.73% over the past 6 months, a 65.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nine Energy Service Inc. will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nine Energy Service Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $100 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.97 million and $66.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Nine Energy Service Inc. earnings to increase by 83.30%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 05 and April 11.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.45% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares while 58.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.33%. There are 58.95% institutions holding the Nine Energy Service Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 27.68% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million NINE shares worth $16.63 million.

Clarity Financial, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.43% or 4.74 million shares worth $8.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.61 million.