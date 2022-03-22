NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $95.46 changing hands around $6.55 or 7.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.30B. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.59% off its 52-week high of $120.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.62, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at NetEase Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the NetEase Inc. (NTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NTES as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NetEase Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Instantly NTES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 95.46 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.64%, with the 5-day performance at 24.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is -10.95% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $804.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTES’s forecast low is $377.67 with $916.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -860.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -295.63% for it to hit the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.05% over the past 6 months, a 10.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NetEase Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.89% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of NetEase Inc. shares while 34.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.23%. There are 34.76% institutions holding the NetEase Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.31% of the shares, roughly 22.23 million NTES shares worth $1.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.95% or 19.78 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 12.64 million shares estimated at $1.23 billion under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $440.84 million.